WANT TO BE A MEMBER?

For those much needed sales for both B-B and B-C sales. Support is provided in both retail and etail selling platforms with guidance on all areas such as the 7Ps, SWOT analysis and includes hard-hitting viral and marketing support for SEO.LEARN MORE
“The membership has allowed me to get access to workshops, fabrics, use of their studio and much more so I would definitely recommend it.”
RoxanneREAD MORE
“FashionCapital is the bible for new fashion start-up businesses”
June Sarpong M.B.E, CEO LDNYREAD MORE
“FashionCapital is the only site I know that has so much information on that’s there to genuinely help new designers to succeed”
Caren Downie, Former Tophsop Buying DirectorREAD MORE
“Always thoroughly impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the team there.”
Anna Dowd, Freelance Fashion Stylist and ProducerREAD MORE
“FashionCapital.co.uk does a sterling job of facilitating the fashion industry by offering high quality garment production and much needed resources.”
HettieREAD MORE
“The friendly and professional FashionCapital team have been very accommodating and easy to work with. The location of the factory allows to deal with arising hitches immediately and easily to ensure the quality of the products.”
EineREAD MORE
“Fashion Enter have been consistent and reliable and we really value this. We have experienced many challenges along the way and it’s been a huge learning curve!”
Tallulah and HopeREAD MORE
“I am so impressed with FashionCapital’s commitment to the ongoing development of their employees they are fully invested in further education training and work experience opportunities for all their staff.”
Caroline White – SukiShufuREAD MORE